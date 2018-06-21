Delta Air Lines bans ‘pit bull type dogs’ as service, support animals

A popular airline is getting heat from passengers following a new policy that bans certain service and support animals.

Beginning July 10, Delta Air Lines announced that it is introducing a limit of one emotional support animal per customer per flight and it is “no longer accepting pit bull type dogs as service or support animals.”

“The safety and security of Delta people and our customers is always our top priority,” said Gil West, Delta’s COO. “We will always review and enhance our policies and procedures to ensure that Delta remains a leader in safety.”

The airline says that the changes come after “an 84 percent increase in reported incidents involving service and support animals since 2016.”

Service animals are those that are trained to help people with disabilities, while emotional support animals are ones that a mental health professional says benefits a person with a disability.

Following the news, several customers took to Twitter to express this outrage at the new policy.

Delta airlines has blocked “pit bull type” dogs from flying. Yet another airline I will never fly, since they don’t care about animal rights & welfare. #boycottdelta #boycottunited — Alyssa Morales (@alyssaerinm) June 21, 2018

Outraged to hear @Delta airlines has banned pitbulls as service dogs for disabled individuals. This is shameful and goes against the ADA which protects any dog used to help someone with a disability. Please spread awareness and file a complaint at 202-366-2220 #EndBSL — Devon Bauer (@DevBauer) June 21, 2018

Will no longer be flying with Delta airlines.Telling someone that they can’t bring their service animal on your plane because of its breed is just wrong and immoral.Plenty of other animal friendly airlines out there that allow their passengers to have their service animals ☺️🐶 — Mackenzie H ☀️ (@Kenzie_Tayxo) June 21, 2018

“Delta Airlines’ policy to ban pit bull type dogs as comfort or service animals does not achieve its stated public safety aim and spreads false and life-threatening stereotypes. Every dog is unique, even dogs within the same breed, and their behavior is influenced by many factors, including socialization, developmental experiences, training, environment, and genetics. In fact, pit bull type dogs have long been popular family pets, noted for their affection and loyalty. Delta Airlines should resist unwarranted breed prejudice and rescind its breed ban,” ASPCA CEO Matt Bershadker said in a statement.