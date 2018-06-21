Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Americans are quickly jumping on the CBD wagon as stores are popping up on every corner.

Supporters swear by its health benefits, but does CBD oil really work?

CBD oil has not been regulated by the FDA, so not all products have the same consistency. At this point, it is not clear if all of the products are absorbed in a similar way.

Dr. Melinda Cail, from Primary Health Partners, says it shows a lot of promise but the results are still out on it.

Cail says that CBD oil has been used to help epilepsy, bipolar disorder, gout, HIV associated nerve pain and nausea from chemotherapy.

Some of the side effects range from fatigue, diarrhea and weight or appetite changes.

Dr. Cail warns that CBD oil should not be taken with other medications.