Driver hits pothole, crashes into building and totals her vehicle after avoiding “giant piece of concrete”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - A pothole has given one metro driver a trip she will never forget.

“I was driving west on 2nd Street, and there was a giant piece of concrete in the middle of my lane,” said Mandi Stewart.

Stewart tried to dodge the rock and hit the pothole it came from.

“It blew my tire and my tire rod, and I lost control of my vehicle,” she said.

Stewart then lost control and crashed into the Edmond Sun building.

“You can see pieces of my car embedded in the bricks,” she said.

Stewart's truck was totaled, and she said she shouldn’t be the one to pay for it.

“I think the city or whoever’s responsible for the care of the road should be responsible for any vehicle that’s damaged by a pothole,” she said.

But, what entity owns the road - ODOT or Edmond? Part of the road doubles as Highway 77 through parts of town.

As it turns out, the portion of the road west of Broadway belongs to the city.

But, Stewart said it took nearly a week to fix the hole.

“Yesterday, on my way to work, the big piece of concrete was still sitting here and the hole was still there, and this happened early last Friday morning,” she said.

The city said Stewart can file a claim and the city’s risk management division may pay for the damages depending on certain variables.