× Driver who flipped car into Lake Overholser allegedly admitted to driving drunk

OKLAHOMA CITY – A driver who crashed his car into Lake Overholser allegedly admitted to driving drunk.

Around 3 a.m., neighbors called police after a man started banging on their doors, saying he had been in an accident.

The man had apparently crashed his car into Lake Overholser.

When officers arrived, the driver allegedly admitted to drinking and speeding when he missed a stop and went through two guard rails.

His car ended up in Lake Overholser upside down.

Officials said the man was trapped inside the vehicle for a short time, but was able to get out and get help.

At this time, the driver of the vehicle has not been identified.