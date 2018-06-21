Early voting begins in Oklahoma’s statewide primary election

OKLAHOMA CITY – Early, in-person absentee voting has begun at county election boards across Oklahoma ahead of Tuesday’s statewide primary election.

The three-day early voting period is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition to polls being open at each of the state’s 77 county election board offices, several of the state’s larger counties have opened second satellite voting locations. Those include Cleveland, Comanche, Osage, Rogers and Tulsa counties.

Every registered Oklahoma voter can cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election on State Question 788 , which would legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes. Registered independents can also vote in the state’s Democratic primary.

Two Democrats, three Libertarians and ten Republicans are running for Oklahoma’s open governor’s seat.