Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma announce plans for new STEM camp

OKLAHOMA CITY – After selling a historic Girl Scout camp to an Oklahoma agency, the Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma announced its plans to build another day camp with a focus on STEM-related activities.

In November of 2016, Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma sold their Camp Cookieland in Newalla to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Once the decision was made to sell Camp Cookieland, organizers began discussing the future of Girl Scout camps. Those discussions included the desire for a camp focused on STEM activities and the outdoors.

On Thursday, the group announced that the new STEM camp will be on approximately 14 acres just east of the Oklahoma City Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

“I want to commend Girl Scout on this initiative and forging the partnership with the Oklahoma City Zoo,” said Cindy Batt, current Oklahoma Zoological Trust member during the camp approval meeting. “This STEM camp is pushing Oklahoma City forward. As a former Girl Scout, and Camp Cookieland attendee, I am excited to push this forward for approval.”

The camp will allow scouts to participate in hiking, camping and kayaking while also creating under water robotics and test their geological knowledge on an indoor rock wall.

“Girl Scouts has pledged to get 2.5 million girls in the STEM pipeline by 2025,” said Shannon Evers, Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma CEO. “Our new STEM camp is part of our council’s way to incorporate this locally, to encourage girls to be interested in STEM and pursue careers in the field. We couldn’t be prouder of this

progression piece for girls and leaders that will provide the training to be more confident in the outdoors & STEM.”

The plan is expected to go before the Oklahoma City Council this summer.