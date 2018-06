× I-44 NB near N.W. 36th blocked after multi-vehicle accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – A part of I-44 is blocked due to a multi-vehicle accident.

Officials say I-44 northbound, just south of N.W. 36th St, is blocked after an accident in that area.

Eight cars are involved, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Officials say ambulances are on scene, but it is unknown if anyone is injured.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.