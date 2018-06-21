Man dies after being electrocuted while trying to steal copper wire in S.E. Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro man has died after being electrocuted while trying to steal copper wire.

It happened early Thursday morning near Reno and MLK.

"When officers arrived, they did find a person out there, and it appears this person had been trying to steal ground wire from one of the light poles out there," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The man had been electrocuted and did not survive.

"This particular pedestal box, the circuit this person touched was about 480 volts, which is a lot," said Kathleen O'Shea, a spokesperson for OG&E.

O'Shea said stealing copper wire is an extremely dangerous way to try to make a few extra bucks and is unfortunately a common problem.

We have no information about the deceased suspect at this time.