× Officials investigating after 24 head of cattle stolen from Oklahoma livestock auction

STILWELL, Okla. – Officials are investigating after 24 head of cattle were stolen from the Stilwell Livestock Auction.

According to Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger John Cummings, it is believed the suspect, or suspects, entered the Stilwell Livestock Auction barn by cutting a padlock during the overnight hours between June 5 and June 6.

Officials believe the suspect, or suspects, then loaded the animals onto a trailer for transport.

The stolen cattle all had yellow ear tags, and include:

Seven black Brangus heifers weighing approximately 700 pounds

One black Brangus steer weighing approximately 700 pounds

12 black steers weighing approximately 475-550 pounds

Four black heifers weighing approximately 475-500 pounds

Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA, is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the recovery of the animals and the arrest of those responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at 888-830-2333, Special Ranger John Cummings at 918-342-0888 or the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be provided anonymously.