Oklahoma boy showing off his roping skills on ‘Little Big Shots’

OKLAHOMA CITY - There's one big reason not to miss NBC's 'Little Big Shots' on Thursday night.

For the second time, Blayze Fallis from Oklahoma will be showing off his roping skills.

This calf-roping phenom is also pretty good at leaving Steve Harvey tongue-tied!

For Thursday night's show, he is bringing along a friend.

Blayze and Tinley Roberts stopped by the News 4 studios to talk about their talents and their visit to the show.

'Little Big Shots' airs on Thursday at 7 p.m.