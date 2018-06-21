Oklahoma boy showing off his roping skills on ‘Little Big Shots’

OKLAHOMA CITY - There's one big reason not to miss NBC's 'Little Big Shots' on Thursday night.
For the second time, Blayze Fallis from Oklahoma will be showing off his roping skills.
This calf-roping phenom is also pretty good at leaving Steve Harvey tongue-tied!
For Thursday night's show, he is bringing along a friend.
Blayze and Tinley Roberts stopped by the News 4 studios to talk about their talents and their visit to the show.
'Little Big Shots' airs on Thursday at 7 p.m.
