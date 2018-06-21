× Oklahoma Turnpike Authority promoting safe driving this summer

OKLAHOMA CITY – Summer is officially here, and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is encouraging drivers to travel safely.

The OTA is hosting its ‘Summer of Safety’ event with a car seat safety check on June 27 at the OK Tourism Center, located at 12229 N. I-35 Service Rd. from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“We’ve seen a number of accidents this year and with summer being one of the busiest times of the year, we want to ensure that drivers are prepared for road trips, but that they also drive safely to prevent accidents and injuries to passengers, other drivers and construction workers,” said OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz.

The agency reminds drivers to practice safe driving habits:

Keep water on hand.

Buckle up, observe the speed limit and stay alert.

Be cautious and attentive in work zones and always keep your hands on the wheel.

Avoid cell phone use while operating your vehicle, and it’s against the law to text while driving.

Charge your cell phone before leaving.

Have your vehicle’s systems checked before heading out on long road trips.

Plan trips ahead and allow ample time to reach your destination.

Be careful not to leave children and pets in the car.

Drivers should not leave children or pets alone in a car, even for a few minutes at a rest stop.