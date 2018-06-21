× Ongoing dispute between two neighbors in N.W. Oklahoma City left one man in the hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – An ongoing dispute between two neighbors in northwest Oklahoma City left one man in the hospital with a stab wound.

Around 1 a.m., police say two neighbors near N.W. 10th and Meridian had been in an ongoing dispute when they got into a fight.

During the fight, both neighbors reportedly pulled knives on each other.

That is when one of them was stabbed in the stomach.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say he will be okay.

Police say since both men pulled knives on each other, no charges are expected to be filed for the assault.

However, the other man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.