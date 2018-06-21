× OU’s Trae Young Picked Fifth, Traded to Atlanta

Former Oklahoma guard Trae Young was selected fifth overall in the NBA Draft on Thursday night by the Dallas Mavericks, then traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks had selected Luka Doncic as the third overall pick, then traded him to Dallas, in exchange for Young and a protected draft pick.

Young had been projected as a lottery pick ever since announcing he would turn pro after one season at OU.

Young led the nation in scoring and assists last season, the first to ever do that in major college basketball.

The Hawks were just 24-58 last season, and are in a rebuilding process after being the top seed in the Eastern Conference in the 2015 NBA Playoffs.

“I have been waiting for this night my whole life, it’s crazy,” said Young. “This is such a special moment for me and my family. I want to thank Coach Kruger and the entire OU community for supporting me and my coach from North Norman High School, Coach Merritt, for starting this process with me. Oklahoma will always have a special place in my heart and I will always be a Sooner.”

“We are thrilled for Trae as he fulfilled his dream of being drafted into the NBA,” said OU head coach Lon Kruger. “The Oklahoma program has a long history of Sooners reaching the NBA and it’s an honor to see Trae added to that list. He had a fantastic season as a freshman and did things we had never seen before in college basketball, such as leading the country in both points and assists. Trae’s skills as a scorer and a distributer should be an exciting addition to the Hawks and we’re excited to see him compete at the next level while representing the University of Oklahoma and the city of Norman.”

Young is the 10th Sooner player picked in the first round of the NBA Draft, the sixth to go in the top five, and he’s the highest pick ever for an OU guard.