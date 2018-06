× One killed after crash on I-35 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was killed after a crash on I-35 in Oklahoma City.

Thursday, around 11:30 a.m., a car crashed in the northbound lanes of I-35 near S.E. 29th.

Officials say at least one person was killed in the crash. At this time, it is unclear if anyone else was injured.

All northbound lanes of I-35 were temporarily blocked at S.E. 15th while crews worked to clear the scene.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.