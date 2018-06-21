× Thunder Pick Hall, Hervey in Second Round of NBA Draft

The Oklahoma City Thunder did not make any moves on the night of the NBA Draft, and stuck with their two late second round picks.

OKC selected Virginia guard Devon Hall with the 53rd pick, and Kevin Hervey, a forward from Texas-Arlington, with the 57th pick.

Hall is a 6-5 guard was second team All-Atlantic Coast Conference as a senior, when he helped the Cavaliers to an ACC Tournament title and a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament.

He averaged 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists as a senior, while shooting .432 from 3-point range.

Hervey is a 6-9 forward who was the Sun Belt Player of the Year for the Mavericks.

He finished second in the Sun Belt in both scoring (20.5 points per game) and rebounds (8.5 per game).

Hervey is second in school history at UTA in scoring and the career leader in rebounds.

Devon Hall goes to @okcthunder at No. 5⃣3⃣ overall in the 2nd round of the @NBADraft! Congrats Dev! #NBAHoos pic.twitter.com/URk4ZmClLy — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) June 22, 2018