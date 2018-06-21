Watch: Video shows priest slap baby during baptism

A Reddit user posted video that shows a priest slapping a baby during a baptism.

The video, which was also posted on YouTube, has a French title that translates to “A priest slaps an infant during his baptism.”

At first, the 43-second video clip shows the priest, who is speaking French, attempting to comfort the crying baby.

“Calm down, calm down, you must calm down,” the priest says in French.

But when the crying doesn’t stop, the priest seems to grow frustrated and slaps the baby in the face.

“There, you have to calm yourself, you have to calm yourself, there, there,” he said.

After the slap, the crowd can be heard gasping and the mother and father of the child appear shocked.

A woman can be heard saying something to the priest before the man has to physically remove the baby from the priest’s arms.

It’s unclear when and where the video was taken, Fox 8 reports.