“We are worried,” Family members concerned for missing mother’s safety

NORMAN, Okla. - Norman police are looking for a young couple who went missing earlier this week.

Authorities have reason to believe one or both might be in danger.

23-year-old Elizabeth Tevault and her husband, 25-year-old Kyle Tevault, have been missing since Wednesday.

"Their family has contacted us to report them missing and are concerned about their welfare,” said Brent Barbour with the Norman Police Department.

Elizabeth's safety is a huge concern because Kyle has a history of violence against Elizabeth.

He was recently arrested and bonded out on domestic abuse charges.

In fact, Elizabeth’s aunt, Lori Richards, first noticed something was wrong on Tuesday when her niece failed to meet her at the Norman Police Station to report a prior instance of Kyle's abuse.

"She didn’t call me and she had been calling me every two hours for the last week," said Richards.

Richards was on alert the next day when Elizabeth was a no-show for a DHS hearing about her child.

“Her daughter is the most important person in the world to her, there is no way she would voluntarily skip that court date. That’s really got me concerned," said Richards.

Norman police say the two were last seen in Norman on June 18. They are thought to be traveling in a 2006 white Nissan Xtrerra, with the Oklahoma tag DTG 094. Police say it may have been spotted recently in the Georgetown, Texas, area.

“Let the police here in Norman know because we are worried, we all just want to see her safe and home," Richards said.