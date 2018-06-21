Woman robbed by suspect using fake sub-machine gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGE, Okla. -- An Oklahoma City woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing another woman at a shopping center in The Village using a plastic replica sub-machine gun.

Sarvearia Lynn Kees, 58, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police were called to Casady Square in the 9300 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. for a reported armed robbery. Kees was found hiding underneath an SUV a couple blocks away and taken into custody without incident.

Police say the victim, a 68-year-old woman, was leaving a store in the plaza when Kees confronted the victim as she sat inside her car.

"Before she was able to close the car door, she was confronted by a suspect who shoved, what appeared to be, a sub-machine gun into the side of her head, demanding she give her her purse," said Village Police Deputy Chief Russ Landon.

"The victim refused, closed the door, the suspect ran around the car, got into the passenger door, took her purse and ran."

But not too far. Police arrived within minutes and witnesses directed them to a home in the 1700 block of Hasley Avenue.

"And as the officers were setting up a perimeter on the house, they discovered the suspect was actually hiding underneath a car in the driveway of that house," Landon said.

Body cam video shows officers ordering Kees out from under the vehicle and put into handcuffs.

The victim's purse was recovered at the scene. The weapon was also found inside a trash can and while it appeared to be a sub-machine gun, it turned out to be a plastic replica of one.

According to a police report, Kees said "multiple times that she was sorry" but that the victim "did not wish to accept her apology."

The sister of the victim tells News 4 she was so traumatized by the incident that she has left the state.

Kees is currently in the Oklahoma County jail on first degree robbery and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Her bond is set at $100,000. Police are also looking into whether Kees was involved in similar armed robberies in Oklahoma City.