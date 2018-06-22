4 the weekend: Ferris wheel fun, Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

OKLAHOMA CITY – This is the last weekend to grab a seat at the Myriad Gardens Amphitheater and catch Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park as they present A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

This popular comedy is family-friendly, so pack your picnic baskets and bring the kids for a night of fun.

Or, head to Midwest City for the annual Soonercon to celebrate literature, fiction art, pop culture, and more.

Doors open at 10 a.m. at the Reed Conference Center where they will have workshops, performances, gaming, and more. Wear your favorite costume for fun or compete in the costume contest.

And if you haven’t made plans for Friday night, head down to the Wheeler Ferris Wheel for their summer music series.

Hear from local musicians and enjoy food trucks while you gather under the ferris wheel lights.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays on News 4 at 6:30 p.m.