Authorities release information on I-35 crash in Oklahoma City that left one man dead

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials have identified the man killed in a crash on I-35 in Oklahoma County.

It happened just after 11:15 a.m. on I-35, just north of S.E. 25th St., in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Authorities say 40-year-old Douglas Fairbanks, of Prague, Oklahoma, was driving northbound in the center lane while a semi was driving northbound in the outside lane. Fairbanks then changed lanes into the semi, causing his vehicle to roll and then eject him an unknown distance.

Fairbanks was taken to the hospital where he died.

The cause of the collision was due to an unsafe lane change, according to officials.