Carbon monoxide poisoning likely to blame for deaths of two men found inside Oklahoma home

BYNG, Okla. – Investigators are looking into the deaths of two people found inside a home in Byng on Thursday afternoon.

Pontotoc County deputies say the bodies of two men were found in a home, located in the 500 block of S. Main St.

Officials tell KXII that a neighbor called 911 after finding a 69-year-old man dead inside the home. The neighbor told police he was looking for the man because he lent him a generator and had not seen him in two days.

After deputies arrived, they learned that a 62-year-old man was also living in a garage apartment at the home. Deputies kicked in the door and found the man’s body on the couch.

At this point, officials tell KTEN they believe that carbon monoxide poisoning likely led to their deaths.

While looking around inside the home, investigators found a gasoline-powered electric generator that was operating in the hallway.

“This is highly avoidable if you would leave your generators outside in a well-ventilated area,” Pontotoc County Undersheriff Arnold Scott said. “They’re not designed to be put inside a residence or garage of anything of that nature.”

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will now determine their exact cause of death. So far, their names have not been released.