Crews working to recover body of semi-truck driver following crash near Lake Texoma

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two people on the Roosevelt Bridge over Lake Texoma.

Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers learned that a vehicle on the bridge collided with a semi-truck, sending the tractor trailer into the lake.

“And I saw the car on fire, and the semi-truck was fully submerged. So I saw air bubbles and stuff,” Tyler Rowland, who was swimming in Catfish Bay, told KXII.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle and the driver of the semi-truck were both killed in the crash.

On Friday, crews were still working to recover the body of the semi-truck driver. At the same time, officials are working to clean the lake of debris and diesel.

U.S. 70 at the Roosevelt Bridge will remain closed through Friday.

Officials recommend State Highway 199 between Madill and Cobb, in Oklahoma, and U.S. 82 between Sherman and Whitesboro in Texas, as alternate routes.