Early morning storms cause chaos for campers at Lake Lawtonka

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWTON, Okla. - Two people were taken to the hospital and more than a dozen travel trailers were destroyed after a storm slammed a campground on Lake Lawtonka.

The storm hit early Friday morning, flipping campers with people inside.

"All of the sudden the wind started picking up a little bit and so we went and gathered everything up from the picnic table and handed it to the wife. She sat down in the front, I went to the back," said Raymond Ysasaga.

Ysasaga's wife was sent to the hospital after being pulled from the window of an overturned RV. Thankfully, she is expected to be okay.

"I was on my way to the front to tell my wife, 'hey, let's get out, get in the truck.' And before you know it, I mean a split second later, it flipped on us and landed on its roof," he said. "I was breaking as much wood as I could to try and get to her and ensure she was safe."

Another woman was cut by debris when the camper she was in rolled up a hill and fell apart.