There’s an enhanced risk in Oklahoma for severe storms for Friday afternoon through overnight.

Storms will fire in the panhandle late this afternoon and spread into northwestern Oklahoma this evening.

Click here for KFOR’s interactive radar

This is when storms will be the strongest with up to tennis ball size hail, 80 mph winds and isolated tornadoes.

The storms will spread into central Oklahoma overnight with 70 mph winds, golf ball size hail and localized flooding as the main threats.

There’s another risk for severe storms tomorrow afternoon for portions of central, southern and eastern Oklahoma.

Large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado will be possible.

Stay tuned for updates!

Next week will be dry and hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s every day.