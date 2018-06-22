× NBC decides it’s time to cancel ‘Timeless’

The clock has run out for sci-fi drama “Timeless” at NBC.

The network on Friday announced the show will not be returning for a third season, much to the chagrin of the show’s passionate fans, who famously rallied to get the show a second season.

This time, the cancellation seems to be for real, but creator Eric Kripke said on Twitter that they are exploring the possibility of making a two-hour movie to wrap up storylines.

“We’re ready to make it if @nbc really wants it,” he wrote. “Let ’em know how you feel.”

Kripke added that producer Sony has been “trying hard” to find the show a home at another network, but there has been “no luck so far.”

“Timeless” stars Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter and Malcolm Barrett as a group of time-travelers tasked with stopping a villain from re-writing American history.

The show was initially canceled after its first season, but it was picked up for a second season days later when NBC executives reversed their decision.

The network said the show’s fans, who call themselves “clockblockers,” caused their change of heart at the time.

“THANK YOU cast, writers, crew and most all all, the #clockblockers for your brilliance & passion,” Kripke added. “I love you all. I was proud to bring a little positivity & inclusion into this f-d up world. I will keep my personal thoughts about network TV private until we get this movie made.”