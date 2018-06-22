Oklahoma agency offering free radon test kits for Oklahoma homeowners

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with an Oklahoma agency are warning homeowners about a hidden danger lurking in some spaces.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to educate Americans about the dangers of radon exposure.

Radon is a naturally occurring, invisible, odorless, tasteless gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium inside the Earth. It is dispersed in outdoor air but can reach harmful levels when trapped in buildings.

The EPA estimates that radon is responsible for more than 20,000 lung cancer deaths per year. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States after smoking.

Now, the DEQ is offering free radon test kits to Oklahoma residents. For a free test kit, contact DRHOMEAIR at 1-800-324-5928.