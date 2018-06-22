Oklahoma City Dodgers, Oklahoma Blood Institute team up for blood drive

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Dodgers and the Oklahoma Blood Institute are teaming up for the annual All-American Blood Drive on Saturday.

All blood donors will receive two free tickets to an upcoming OKC Dodgers game. The first 125 donors will have the option to choose tickets for the July 4th game against the Round Rock Express.

Every donor will also receive a voucher for two free entries to Science Museum Oklahoma and an adventure-themed t-shirt.

Free parking is available in the Joe Carter lot, east of the ballpark at the corner of East Reno and Joe Carter Avenue. A shuttle service will be provided to the blood drive inside the ballpark.

Free hot dogs an drinks will be served.

“The All-American Blood Drive plays a vital role in helping maintain our state’s blood supply during a busy time of year,” OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. “We had a record turnout for last year’s blood drive and hope to match those numbers at this year’s drive.”

Anyone age 16 and older, and in generally good health, can typically give blood, according to Oklahoma Blood Institute.

“The summer months and Independence Day holiday put incredible stress on the blood supply for patients in our state,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We are grateful for all donors who can take time before the holiday week to help Oklahomans who will need blood throughout the summer.”

The All-American Blood Drive is Saturday, June 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Click here for more information.