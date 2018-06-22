× Oklahoma City man charged in connection with neighbor’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man has been charged with one count of first-degree murder for a man’s death in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers were responding to another call in the 5800 block of N.W. 34th St. when they were flagged down by 63-year-old Rufus Townsend.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Townsend told officers that “there was a person down next door.”

At that point, police noticed that Townsend had blood on his jeans. When officers went into the apartment next door, they found the body of 56-year-old Joel Stephen White.

The affidavit states that White was “covered in blood deceased in a bedroom with what appeared to be trauma to the body.”

Townsend reportedly admitted to detectives that he was with White just moments before his death, but says he “blacked out” and didn’t remember hurting the victim.

On Thursday, Townsend was charged with one count of first-degree murder.