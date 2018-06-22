Oklahoma woman accused of driving under the influence of alcohol dies in vehicle crash 

KINGFISHER, Okla. – A woman who died after crashing her vehicle in Kingfisher County smelled like alcohol, according to officials.

It happened about 7.5 miles east of Kingfisher on State Highway 33 on Friday.

Officials say the 40-year-old woman, of Kingfisher, was traveling eastbound on the highway when she crossed the center line, departed the road to the left, struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to go airborne and then roll two times.

The woman was ejected approximately 30 feet from the point of impact.

Authorities say she was not wearing her seat belt and also smelled of alcohol.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.