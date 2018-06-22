× OSU AD Mike Holder Gets Contract Extension

Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder received a three-year contract extension at the OSU Board of Regents meeting Friday.

Holder will earn $950,000 for each of the three years of the contract, which will run through June 30, 2021.

“Coach Holder’s compensation has been well below market for years,” said OSU President Burns Hargis. “Under his leadership, Oklahoma State is one of the most well-rounded, competitive athletic programs in the country. Mike has led historic improvements in facilities and performance of our athletes and, with this adjustment, his compensation will be more in line with Big 12 athletic directors.”

Holder has been the OSU athletic director since September of 2005.