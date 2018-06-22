× OSU researchers studying new tick found in Arkansas

STILLWATER, Okla. – Researchers at Oklahoma State University are studying a new tick that was found in Arkansas.

Dr. Susan Little’s research group at OSU’s Center for Veterinary Health Sciences recently identified a nymphal longhorned tick or bush tick.

Officials say the tick came from a dog in Arkansas.

“We knew to be on the lookout for this tick given recent reports in New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia,” said Little. “We are very glad we were able to assist on efforts to understand the current distribution of this new species.”

The bush tick is originally from East Asia but has established itself in Australia, New Zealand and perhaps the eastern United States.

Officials say most modern tick control products are effective against this tick.