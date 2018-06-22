President of University of Central Oklahoma announces he will retire next year

EDMOND, Okla. – University of Central Oklahoma President Don Betz announced he plans to retire next year as president.

Betz was named UCO’s 20th president in June 2011.

“I have been honored to serve as UCO’s President. It is an exceptional, student-centered institution energized by its devoted faculty and staff and educating Oklahomans for 128 years. I can think of no greater investment in Oklahoma’s future than encouraging our citizens’ passion for learning, leading and serving,” Betz said. “I have complete confidence in the Regional University System of Oklahoma Board of Regents to select a successor who will lead Central.”

The RUSO Board of Regents will coordinate the search for UCO’s next president.

Betz’s last day will be June 30, 2019.