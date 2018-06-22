× Several people rescued from apartment fire in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — Fire crews rescued several people from a burning apartment building early Friday morning.

Around 6 a.m. on Friday, firefighters were called to a blaze at the Nottingham Apartments, located near Janeway Ave. and N.W. 27th St.

Fire officials said the fire started on the first floor of one of the apartment buildings, and ended up affecting eight units.

Crews had to rescue several people from the top floor using a ladder around the back side of the building.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials said the building has heavy smoke damage. The cause is still under investigation.