Severe storms expected to stick around throughout Saturday

OKLAHOMA – Severe storms are making their way across Oklahoma Friday night.

Storms started rolling into the state around 5 p.m. That’s when a Tornado Warning was issued for Cimarron County, however, it has since expired.

Video from storm tracker Corey Inmon shows what drivers face if they have to hit the road.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strong winds even knocked down part of a grain elevator in May, Oklahoma.

They also knocked over a tree in a yard. Thankfully, everyone okay.

The storms are expected to continue moving east/southeast and will reach the Oklahoma City metro area around midnight.

The main threats will be damaging winds, flooding and hail for Friday night into Saturday morning.

Storms may redevelop early Saturday morning and will continue throughout the day.

Saturday's storms are also expected to be severe. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Click here to view KFOR's Interactive Radar

Click here to view Watches and Warnings