Strangers show up to celebrate Stillwater woman’s 107th birthday with parade

STILLWATER, Okla. – When she was just 7-years-old, Myda Lewis moved to Stillwater in a horse and buggy.

For the next 100 years, Lewis spent time in Stillwater working at a clothing store, painting portraits and raising a family.

Now, the city has decided to celebrate her remarkable life.

On Thursday, Lewis celebrated her 107th birthday with a parade through Stillwater.

While at Westhaven Nursing Home, Lewis told employees that she had always dreamed of being in a parade. After learning about her dream, the employees sprung into action.

“We were literally just going to drive her down Main Street and we went down and told some of the merchants, ‘At 12:15, would you come out and wave to her and make it feel like a parade?'” Donald Lewis, the administrator of the Westhaven Nursing Home told KJRH.

After posting the idea on social media, it took off and strangers started lining the streets. As it turns out, hundreds of people came out to celebrate.

Following the parade, the nursing home held a party, which her 90-year-old son attended. The employees say they plan to do something even bigger for her 108th birthday.

“I haven’t thought that far ahead,” Lewis said.

Lewis says the key to staying so youthful is to stay active.

“Exercise, walk, use weights and anything else you can come around,” Lewis said.