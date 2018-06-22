Thief allegedly steals donations, harmonica from Woody Guthrie Center

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for a man accused of stealing a donation box from a popular music center.

A couple of weeks ago, employees at the Woody Guthrie Center in downtown Tulsa realized that their donation box was missing from the front desk.

At that point, they realized that an electronic door malfunctioned and unlocked in the middle of the night. That malfunction allowed an alleged thief to get inside the museum to take the box and a harmonica from the gift shop.

“Which we hate because those are donations for our education program, which is kind of like taking money from our kids,” Deana McCloud, executive director of the Woody Guthrie Center, told FOX 23.

Officials believe the man likely got away with about $100 in donations.