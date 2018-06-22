Toxicology results reveal cause of death for ‘Storm Chasers’ star Joel Taylor

NORMAN, Okla. – Toxicology results have revealed the cause of death of a well-known storm chaser.

Joel Taylor starred alongside Reed Timmer on Discovery Channel’s television series ‘Storm Chasers.’

In January, friends and family announced his sudden passing. He was just 38-years-old.

“RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend,” Timmer posted on Twitter.

According to toxicology results obtained by TMZ, Taylor died of an ecstasy overdose.

The Bureau of Forensic Sciences of Puerto Rico told TMZ that Taylor’s cause of death was MDMA poisoning.

Ketamine was also found in his system, the results showed.

Officials with the San Juan Police Department tell NBC News that Taylor died on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that was arriving in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Investigators say Taylor was found in his cabin and appears to have died at sea before the ship docked.

Taylor, who is an Oklahoma native, graduated from the University of Oklahoma’s School of Meteorology.