Woman who walked away from halfway house in Tulsa believed to be in Oklahoma City metro area

TULSA, Okla. – Officials say a woman who walked away from a halfway house in Tulsa is believed to be in the Oklahoma City metro area.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Jennifer Stephens walked away from the Turley Residential Center in Tulsa on June 13.

She was serving time for distribution of controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent conviction out of Oklahoma County.

Stephens is described as white, about 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 176 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

It is believed she is in the Oklahoma City metro area.

If you have any information, call the escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.