Bridge over Lake Texoma reopens following deadly fiery crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. – A highway has reopened after two people were killed in a fiery crash on the bridge earlier this week.

According to Lt. Scott Hampton with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, US70 reopened Friday in both directions, however, at 7 a.m. Saturday, it was reduced to one lane with escorts as they continue to search for the body of the semi driver in the water.

Roosevelt update 7:40pm. US70 is open both directions. At 7am in the morning it will be reduced to one lane with escorts. @OHPDPS pic.twitter.com/aXmGvpzz2U — Scott Hampton (@OHPLTHampton) June 23, 2018

“The bridge will be narrowed to one lane Saturday beginning at 6 a.m. extending into the evening, weather permitting. There will be a pilot car leading traffic across the bridge. An update will be provided when all lanes reopen,” said the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, according to KXII. “Drivers can expect delays in the area during this time or should locate an alternate route.”

On Thursday, troopers say a vehicle and a semi collided on the Roosevelt Bridge, which sent the tractor trailer into the water below.

Two people were killed in the crash – the driver of the vehicle and the semi-truck. Neither drivers have been identified.

The body of the semi driver has not yet been recovered.