City of OKC: Sirens not tested at noon due to risk of storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – City officials say they did not test sirens at noon Saturday.

“We will not test sirens at noon today because of the forecasted risk of severe thunderstorms and persistent clouds over portions of north OKC,” city officials tweeted.

Severe storms rolled through the state Friday and into Saturday. There is another chance for thunderstorms Saturday evening.

City officials say Moore did test their sirens Saturday.