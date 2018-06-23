Estimated 230,000 gallons of oil coming to Oklahoma spilled in Iowa after derailment

DOON, Iowa – A railroad official says 14 of 32 derailed oil tanker cars in the northwest corner of Iowa dumped an estimated 230,000 gallons of crude oil into floodwaters, with some making its way to nearby rivers.

BNSF spokesman Andy Williams confirmed the details Saturday. He says nearly half the spill had been contained with booms near the derailment site and an additional boom placed approximately 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) downstream. Williams had earlier said 33 oil cars derailed.

The spill reached the Rock River, which joins the Big Sioux River before merging into the Missouri River at Sioux City.

Rock Valley, Iowa, just southwest of the derailment, shut off its water wells within hours of the accident.

Williams says oil will be removed from that containment site with equipment to separate the oil from the water.

The train was carrying tar sands oil from Canada to Oklahoma for ConocoPhillips. ConocoPhillips spokesman Daren Beaudo says each tanker can hold more than 25,000 gallons.

The railroad will focus on environmental recovery. Williams says “ongoing monitoring is occurring for any potential conditions that could impact workers and the community and, so far, have found no levels of concern.”