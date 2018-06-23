FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest set to return to Shawnee in August

SHAWNEE, Okla. – The FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest is set to return to Shawnee in August!

It is expected to be the largest balloon festival in the state which will have live performers, family-friendly activities, giant kites, a display of 30 hot air balloons and more.

Admission to the event is free and is open to the public.

The festival kicks off Friday, August 10 at 4 p.m. at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Powwow Grounds. The weekend will be filled with balloon glows, balloons rides, food trucks, retail vendors, amusement rides, a 5K, an outdoor hunting and fishing expo and balloon flight competitions.

A limited number of commercial balloon flights are available for $250.

Click here for more information.