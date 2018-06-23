High winds, heavy rain wreak havoc overnight across the state

OKLAHOMA CITY – Overnight storms hit the state hard Friday night as residents had to battle hail, strong winds, heavy rain and power outages.

The storm system made its way into Oklahoma Friday around 5 p.m. and continued overnight into Saturday.

Video from storm tracker Corey Inmon shows what drivers faced if they had to hit the road.

Storm chaser Marc Dillard caught straight-line winds racing into the west part of Oklahoma City causing power lines to snap leaving thousands in the dark.

Strong winds also sent one semi driver to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the driver was traveling westbound on I-40 in Canadian County when he "drove into a thunderstorm with strong winds that pushed the semi onto its side."

The cause of his collision was due to severe weather, according to officials.