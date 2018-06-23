Man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol injured after crashing into semi

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol was taken to the hospital after changing lanes unsafely, causing him to hit a semi.

It happened Friday around 12:58 a.m. on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City.

Officials say the man was traveling eastbound on the turnpike in the outside lane when changed lanes into a semi, who was in the inside lane. His vehicle then went under the trailer and he was pinned for approximately 32 minutes.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department had to free him using the Hurst tool.

Authorities say the man smelled of alcohol and was not wearing his seat belt.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The semi driver and his passenger were not injured.

The cause of the collision was due to an unsafe lane change.