Man sentenced to 25 years in prison after assaulting girlfriend, killing puppy

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – An Arkansas man was sentenced to prison for assaulting his girlfriend and then killing her puppy.

KFSM reports 24-year-old Dusten Ward pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic battery, aggravated assault on family or household member, and aggravated cruelty to a dog; all of which are felonies.

He was also fined $1,000 and given a 15-year suspended sentenced that would begin once he’s released from prison.

In October 2017, Ward’s girlfriend told police the two were arguing at their home about her puppy when the assault happened.

She says Ward choked her and smashed her head, causing her to pass out.

Ward then “dragged her outside, where she came to and grabbed her phone and a metal pipe to protect herself,” according to KFSM. However, Ward took her phone, broke it, and then beat her several times with the metal pipe.

She says Ward then attacked the puppy with the pipe and killed it.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police say the puppy was found dead under the house.