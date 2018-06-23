× Midwest City officials: More than 2,000 customers affected by security breach of utility customer service online payment system

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Midwest City officials say they have learned of a security breach of their utility customer service online payment system.

Click2Gov online applications are at-risk including payments by cards stored in the Wallet.

Automatic re-occurring payments, payments made over the phone, payments made with bank accounts and payments made in person at the office were not impacted.

Letters are being sent to more than 2,000 customers affected by the breach.

