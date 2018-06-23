× More than 40,000 Oklahomans participate in early voting

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than 40,000 people participated in early voting ahead of Tuesday’s statewide primary election, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.

The three-day early voting period began Thursday at 8 a.m. and lasted through Saturday until 2 p.m.

The Oklahoma State Election Board says they have seen a surge in early voting compared to the 2014 Primary.

In 2014, about 8,800 Democrats and 12,000 Republicans voted in early voting.

Officials say more than 20,000 Democrats and more than 22,000 Republicans voted during the 2018 three-day early voting period.

Every registered Oklahoma voter can cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election on State Question 788, which would legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes. Registered independents can also vote in the state’s Democratic primary.

Two Democrats, three Libertarians and ten Republicans are running for Oklahoma’s open governor’s seat.