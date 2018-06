× Man dies at hospital after shooting in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – A man who was taken to the hospital after a shooting has died, police say.

Emergency crews responded to the area near Acres and Flood Saturday afternoon.

Police tell News 4 one man was shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials say a woman is cooperating with police and being questioned.

They believe the suspect and victim knew each other, but are still investigating what led up to the incident.