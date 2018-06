Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY-Strong storms brought high damaging winds to the metro Friday night.

Storm chaser Marc Dillard caught straight-line winds racing into the west part of Oklahoma City causing power lines to snap leaving thousands in the dark.

Check OG&E power outages here

Some residents report trees being down along with other damage.

The mesonet in Minco recorded peak wind gusts of 71 miles per hour.