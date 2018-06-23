Semi driver taken to hospital in critical condition after weather-related crash

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – The driver of a semi was taken to the hospital in critical condition after strong winds pushed the tractor trailer onto its side.

It happened Friday just before 10:30 p.m. near Calumet in Canadian County on I-40 westbound.

Officials say a 54-year-old man was traveling westbound on I-40 when he “drove into a thunderstorm with strong winds that pushed the semi onto its side.”

I-40 @ mm 116, overturned semi accident with injury pic.twitter.com/6pXFvUJWJm — Canadian Co Sheriff (@Canadian_Co_SO) June 23, 2018

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash was due to the weather, according to officials.