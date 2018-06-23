Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Semi driver taken to hospital in critical condition after weather-related crash

Posted 12:06 pm, June 23, 2018, by , Updated at 12:54PM, June 23, 2018

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – The driver of a semi was taken to the hospital in critical condition after strong winds pushed the tractor trailer onto its side.

It happened Friday just before 10:30 p.m. near Calumet in Canadian County on I-40 westbound.

Officials say a 54-year-old man was traveling westbound on I-40 when he “drove into a thunderstorm with strong winds that pushed the semi onto its side.”

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash was due to the weather, according to officials.